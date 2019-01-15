CHICAGO (CBS) — The DuPage County Election Commission will now be consolidated with the DuPage County Clerk’s Office, following a county board vote Tuesday.

According to a county spokesman, the merger will save the county $300,000 annually.

“Today marks the conclusion of our efforts to bring greater oversight to the Election Commission and the election process by folding its operations into the County Clerk’s Office,” said County Board Chairman Dan Cronin. “The Election Commission staff performed admirably during the latest election, and we have faith the transition to the Clerk will be a smooth process.”

The county board approved the decision by a vote of 11-7.

Legislation to allow the merger was approved by the General Assembly in May 2018 and by Gov. Bruce Rauner in July 2018.

Election oversight was previously a power of the clerk’s office before the election commission was created in the 1970s.