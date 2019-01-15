Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, Missing, Missing Mother, Wentworth Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS)– Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor have been reported missing from Wentworth Gardens, according to Chicago police.

Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor (Credit: CPD)

Police said Bruce and Taylor were last seen together on the 3700 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Taylor may be wearing a pink one-piece snowsuit, a pink hat with a picture of a bird on it and a gray sleeper with white polka dots.

Bruce is 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds, police said. She has a tattoo of an “L” on one of her forearms.

Anyone with information about the missing mother and her daughter are asked to contact police at 312-747-8380.