CHICAGO (CBS)– Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor have been reported missing from Wentworth Gardens, according to Chicago police.

Police said Bruce and Taylor were last seen together on the 3700 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Taylor may be wearing a pink one-piece snowsuit, a pink hat with a picture of a bird on it and a gray sleeper with white polka dots.

Bruce is 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds, police said. She has a tattoo of an “L” on one of her forearms.

Anyone with information about the missing mother and her daughter are asked to contact police at 312-747-8380.