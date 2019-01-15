CHICAGO (CBS) — Palos Park police are warning residents of a recurring “grandparent scam” that has targeted several elderly residents in the past week.

According to police, a Palos Park senior received a call from the Richland County Sheriff in Ohio telling the senior that their grandchildren needed $10,000 after being arrested after a car crash.

The senior did not fall for the scam, but police remind residents that before sending money anywhere in response to an unexpected phone call they should verify that the story is accurate.