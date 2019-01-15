CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly risks being evicted from his Chicago recording studio unless he pays some $174,000 in back rent and other costs by January 21.

Court documents in a July lawsuit seeking payment from the singer were obtained by the Chicago Tribune for a story Monday. They include a signed eviction notice put on hold to give Kelly until next week to pay.

The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements held recent protests outside the studio. Among other things, they called on promoters to stop booking his concerts.

A Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” recently drew fresh attention to allegations that go back years. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is a victim of a TV hit piece . Kelly has denied all the allegations.

A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she didn’t drop a lawsuit.

It's not victory, but it's a start! #RCARecords/#SonyMusic will not produce or release any of the @rkelly's new music nor will they put money behind any of his projects until criminal investigations in #Georgia and #Chicago have concluded.#MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly #RKelly pic.twitter.com/IvBUnx9oPt — MuteRKelly-Official (@OffMuteRKelly) January 14, 2019

The woman, Faith Rodgers, and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke Monday at a news conference in New York.

Allred says Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Rodgers’ attorneys.

In the letter, a person identifying himself as R. Kelly writes that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” testify about Rodgers’ sex life.

It reads she should stop if she “really cares about her own reputation.”

The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says the letter “looks fake.” Kelly denies any misconduct.

His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.

