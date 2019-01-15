CHICAGO (CBS) — A student at Downers Grove North High School was caught on camera writing the n-word on a whiteboard at school.

The person who posted video of the student writing the racial slur said he did not film it, but wanted to share the video to bring awareness to the racism that takes place at the school.

School officials said they’ve identified the students involved, and contacted the parents, and have launched a formal investigation.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable, and is inconsistent with the values we cherish at District 99. We are disappointed that this has happened, and apologize for the hurt that it has caused,” Community High School District 99 Superintendent Dr. Hank Thiele wrote in an email to students.

Due to student privacy, school officials said they cannot share what specific consequences the students might face.