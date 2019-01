CHICAGO (CBS) — The Tinley Park Fire Department saved a dog that fell through the ice in a retention pond Tuesday morning, village officials say.

When firefighters arrived they saw the dog in a hole struggling to escape.

Firefighter Steve Uthe crawled 15 feet across the ice to rescue the dog while other firefighters held him tethered to the shore.

Uthe pulled the dog safely from the water, and it was returned to its owner.