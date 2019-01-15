CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter is starting to become a thing.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says a mix of snow and freezing rain is possible on Thursday–with the potential for some minor accumulations, not more than one to two inches.

The bigger concern comes on Friday night and into the weekend. Glaros is tracking another, bigger system that has the potential to accumulate a more significant amount of snow.

Right now, the path of the weekend storm and total snowfall is uncertain.

If it tracks more to the north, Chicago and northwest Indiana could be hit with around six inches of snow, according to a National Weather Service model.

If the storm slides down south, then those accumulations would be less for the Chicago area and more significant for central Illinois and Indiana.

Then, after that systems passes, temperatures may plunge into the teens for Sunday.