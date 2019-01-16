Chicago (CBS) — The co-owner of one of Chicago’s top-rated restaurants invited the National Champion Clemson football team to dinner after their trip to the White House left some with a bad taste in their mouth.

Nick Kokonas, co-owner of the Alinea Group, tweeted that he was personally inviting the Clemson Tigers “to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be”.

After defeating the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 in the National Championship game Jan. 7, the Clemson Tigers were invited to the White House for a presidential dinner. But some were surprised by the choice of food they were served.

President Trump, paying for the meal himself due to the government shutdown, posed in front of the spread that included fast food from popular chains McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King. Despite the unconventional menu, the food was still served on silver platters under the glow of candlelight.

Kokonas’ tweet, posted Tuesday night, has received an outpouring of support with almost 4,000 likes by noon Wednesday.

Some of his supporters include local Chicago celebrities offering their services for the dinner.

Radio DJ Lin Brehmer and host of NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Peter Sagal both vouched to emcee the event.

Not everyone thought the president’s dinner selection was that terrible or that a meal at Alinea would be better.

Alinea is Chicago’s only restaurant with a three-star rating from Michelin and was No. 9 in the The 2014 San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards, which are seen as Oscars of fine dining.

It is also one of the most expensive restaurants in the country, with the price of a meal running $190 to $395 per person.

The Washington Post estimates that the White House dinner cost the president about $3,000.