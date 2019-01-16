Chicago (CBS) — Popular travel site, Airbnb has announced a new program to assist federal employees during the government shutdown.

“A Night on Us” will give up to $110 extra to any federal worker who hosts an Airbnb Experience or has guests for three nights in their home between Dec. 18, 2018 and March 18.

The average per-night income of Airbnb hosts in the U.S. is $110.

More information on the program is available on Airbnb’s website and the application for “A Night on Us” is here.