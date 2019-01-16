CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northbrook man has been charged with sexual assault, after he allegedly attacked a woman he met on a dating app.

Buffalo Grove police said 40-year-old Anthony Lamonica turned himself in on Friday, after Lake County prosecutors approved two felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, based on an eight-month investigation.

A woman in her 30s told police she met Lamonica on a dating app in 2017, but didn’t meet him until April 2018. She agreed to go on a date with Lamonica, and after dinner, they returned to her home, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

A judge set Lamonica’s bond at $500,000, and he was released after posting his 10 percent bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 1.