CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago politicians are spending thousands of dollars on meals, funded by campaign contributors.

Politicians revealed donations raised and how they are spending it campaign finance reports over the last six months.

Embattled Alderman Ed Burke controls a $12 million political war chest and, apparently, some of it goes to keeping him and his political friends well fed.

According to campaign finance reports, Burke spent $16,212 within the last six months at the Beverly Country Club.

Burke also spent another $13,125 at Michigan Avenue’s exclusive Chicago Club.

Senate President John Cullerton doled out $13,000 over six months at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse and another $3,400 at the STK Steakhouse.

Newly-elected Attorney General Kwame Raoul spent $2,900 at Gibsons Steakhouse and another $2,800 at Prime and Provisions.

Ald. Riccardo Munoz, who is dealing with domestic abuse allegations, spent $306 at the Chicago Cut Steakhouse, $519 at La Scarola and another $519

Nueva Leon.

Chicago Mayoral Candidates are also spending big bucks on meals.

Activist Amara Enya had the biggest single food bill among the candidates with $2,000 at the Tony Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

According to West Side State Rep. Lashawn Ford’s campaign finance filings, he’s spent $1,252 at Mastro’s Steakhouse, $268 at Gibsons and $441 at the steakhouse Maple and Ash.

Several of the best financed candidates dined, somewhat, modestly.

Susana Mendoza has spent $505 at the Dearborn restaurant and $418 at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse.

Toni Preckwinle has stayed away from high-priced eateries entirely during the six months for both her county board campaign and her mayoral run. Preckwinkle spent $961 at Potbelly and $575 at Chef Petros restaurant, a popular spot with politicians, located just across the street from City Hall.