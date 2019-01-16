CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested a suspect in three bank robberies over three days.

Commander Danny O’Shea of the 18th police district heard an in progress bank robbery at 230 West Grand Avenue over police radio Wednesday and saw a vehicle with a passenger matching the description, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. O’Shea then pulled the car over and apprehended a person of interest.

According to FBI officials, the 755 North Larrabee Street branch was robbed at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, the 1122 North Clark Avenue location was robbed at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and the 230 West Grand Avenue branch was robbed at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

The robber is described as 6-feet to 6-feet 3-inches tall, Hispanic and 185 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark beanie, a black ski mask, a black backpack, a camouflage winter jacket and blue jeans, according to an FBI release.

The FBI is still asking for help in locating the person who they believe robbed yet another Chase Bank branch Wednesday.

The Chase Bank at 10 South Dearborn Street was robbed at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday. According to the FBI, the offender should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black man in his 50s between 5 feet 2 inches tall and 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He was wearing dark pants, a tan coast and a black sweatshirt.

According to a Chase Bank spokesman there were no injuries due to any of the incidents.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on these robberies should call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312)421-6700.