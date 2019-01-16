CHICAGO (CBS) — Attention Chicago: Get ready for some snow, and then some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says a mix of snow and freezing rain is possible on Thursday–with the potential for some minor accumulations–likely less than one inch.

Then, the forecast gets more interesting.

On Friday night and into the weekend, Glaros is tracking bigger system that has the potential to accumulate a more significant amount of snow.

Right now, the path of the weekend storm and total snowfall is uncertain.

If it tracks more to the north, Chicago and northwest Indiana could be hit with three to six inches of snow.

If the storm slides down south, then those accumulations would be less for the Chicago area and more significant for central Illinois and Indiana. Some models show more snow for Chicago, others show less, Glaros says.

Then, after that system passes, temperatures may plunge into the teens and then single digits on Sunday.