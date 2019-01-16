Chicago (CBS) — The principal of Downers Grove North High School told students there will be lots of conversations following two incidents of students using racist language.

“While this has been a painful experience for North High … it is also an opportunity for us to learn and grow,” Principal Janice Schwarze said.

In one of the incidents, a student was videotaped writing the n-word on a white board. The video was then shared on Facebook.

The student has since been disciplined.