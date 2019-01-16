Ball Scores 19 As Lakers Deal Bulls Eighth Straight LossLonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers were angry after the NBA's worst team broke a long losing streak on their home floor. They weren't about to let the league's second-worst team do the same thing on Tuesday night.

Chicago Wolves Could Capture First AHL Calder Cup In Over A DecadeLoaded with skilled scorers, the Chicago Wolves have their sights set on capturing their first AHL Calder Cup in more than a decade.

5 NBA Rookies Making An ImpactFrom Luka Doncic to Jaren Jackson Jr., here's a look at the best five NBA rookies so far this season.

Bears GM Won't Say If Parkey Will Be Back Next SeasonBears GM Ryan Pace was adamant Monday that the Bears need improvement in the kicking game. He also said "those are things that need to play out" when asked if Parkey will return for a second season.

Palmieri Scores 2, Devils Tally 8 In Routing BlackhawksKyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and the New Jersey Devils had their biggest offensive game of the season, an 8-5 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

NFL Team Grades Divisional Playoffs: Rams Run Over CowboysThe Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and Saints all pulled out wins at home to advance to the AFC or NFC Championship.