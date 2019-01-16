Menu
CBS 2 Weather Watch (11AM, Jan. 16, 2019)
CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest 7-day forecast.
Extra-Alarm Fire In Northbrook
Neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion before a fire destroyed one home and damaged two others Wednesday morning in north suburban Northbrook.
Latest Headlines
After White House Serves Fast Food, Co-Owner Of Alinea Invites Clemson Football Team To Dinner
The co-owner of the Alinea Group tweeted that he was personally inviting the Clemson Tigers "to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be".
Bronzeville To Celebrate The Legacy Of MLK With 'Day Of Service' Events
More than 200 people are expected to attend activities at the Oakwood Shores Community Center at 3825 S. Vincennes Ave.
Teen Birth Rates Decrease Again In Chicago
The teen birth rate has decreased in Illinois and Chicago, with the city recording a new historic low.
3 Firefighters, 1 Police Officer Hurt Responding To Fire In Hobart, Indiana
The fire started around 9:15 p.m. in a tanning salon at 3rd and Center streets. Flames quickly spread to the apartments above.
Chicago Weather Forecast: Potential For Snow Thursday, Then More On Weekend
Attention Chicago: Get ready for some snow, and then some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.
Chicago Weather Forecast: Potential For Snow Thursday, Then On Weekend
The bigger concern comes on Friday night and into the weekend.
Weather Forecast: Freezing Drizzle Possible Monday Night, Tuesday Morning For Chicago, Suburbs
Following the weekend snowfall, there is the potential for freezing drizzle beginning Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Ball Scores 19 As Lakers Deal Bulls Eighth Straight Loss
Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers were angry after the NBA's worst team broke a long losing streak on their home floor. They weren't about to let the league's second-worst team do the same thing on Tuesday night.
Chicago Wolves Could Capture First AHL Calder Cup In Over A Decade
Loaded with skilled scorers, the Chicago Wolves have their sights set on capturing their first AHL Calder Cup in more than a decade.
5 NBA Rookies Making An Impact
From Luka Doncic to Jaren Jackson Jr., here's a look at the best five NBA rookies so far this season.
Bears GM Won't Say If Parkey Will Be Back Next Season
Bears GM Ryan Pace was adamant Monday that the Bears need improvement in the kicking game. He also said "those are things that need to play out" when asked if Parkey will return for a second season.
Palmieri Scores 2, Devils Tally 8 In Routing Blackhawks
Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and the New Jersey Devils had their biggest offensive game of the season, an 8-5 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.
NFL Team Grades Divisional Playoffs: Rams Run Over Cowboys
The Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and Saints all pulled out wins at home to advance to the AFC or NFC Championship.
Latest Headlines
3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago
Are These 5 Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?
3 Fun And Affordable Comedy Shows In Chicago This Week
From a free performance by an improv troupe to a discounted improv battle, here are comedy events to keep you laughing this week.
Tickets On Sale For Chicago Theatre Week
From Feb. 7 to 17, hundreds of Chicago productions will offer discounted ticket prices.
New American Eats: Three New Spots To Try In Chicago
Interested in trying some new New American spots in Chicago?
Here's What's Hot In Chicago's Food Scene This Month
Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?
Chicago, Champaign Ranked Among 2018's 'Top 50 Bed Bug Cities'
Chicago was ranked No. 3 on Orkin’s “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” for 2018, just behind Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Travel Deals For Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Peninsula Hotels has touted 30% discounts as well, at properties in New York, Chicago and Beverly Hills.
State Police To Step Up Traffic Patrols During Holiday
The goal is to reduce numbers of potentially deadly crashes as millions of people hit the roads for Thanksgiving.
