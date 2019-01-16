CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police used a Taser to subdue a man who pulled a knife on his two roommmates, and then attacked officers responding to the incident in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance near Cermak and Sacramento around 2 a.m. Police said a 29-year-old man had threatened his two roommates – a 48-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man – with a knife, and “became combative” with responding officers.

The man allegedly bit one of the officers on the hand and arm, and attacked a second officer, causing minor injuries to the officer’s leg and arm. The officers radioed for backup, and the extra officers used a Taser on the 29-year-old man.

The man was in custody, and was being treated at Saint Anthony Hospital.

Two injured officers were taken to the hospital, where they were in good condition.