CHICAGO (CBS) — With the threat of snow on the way, Ricky Hawkins’ Chicago repair shop is seeing business pick up.

People have been hauling in their snow blowers for tune ups. Hawkins takes them apart and gets them ready to run before the snow starts falling.

Hi garage will only fit 100 machines. After that, he’ll have to turn business away.

“Over the last week I would say we’ve probably received about a total of maybe 40 for this past week,” Hawkins said. “And with the anticipated amount of snow, we probably expect to receive about another 35 or 40 more.”