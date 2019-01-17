CHICAGO (CBS) — Addison police shot a person armed with a knife, after they ignored orders to drop the weapon, as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Addison police officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Mill Road. As they entered the apartment, they saw a person with a knife, and ordered them to drop the weapon.

Police said the person came at the officers with the knife, and one officer shot the suspect.

The person’s condition was not available Thursday morning.

The DuPage Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the shooting.