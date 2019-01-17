CHICAGO (CBS)—Heavy snow is expected to move into the Chicago area late Friday into Saturday, potentially dropping up to six inches in some areas in northern Illinois.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says Friday night will bring a big potential for snow expected to continue into Saturday, with storm models showing O’Hare being hit with up to seven inches by Sunday morning.

Midway could see up to eight inches, with less snow expected in outlying areas.

The heaviest snowfall totals are expected downstate and in Indiana.

N. Illinois is looking at the possibility of 6+ inches of snow in some areas this weekend. System snow, the coldest air of the season, strong winds and lake effect snow. Chicago may get nailed…but the far NE U.S. will get buried! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UmjK97FuYx — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 17, 2019

System snow is expected to diminish later in the day on Saturday, with lake-effect snow kicking in overnight.

Bitterly-cold arctic air is expected to settle in Saturday night, with a high of 15 degrees expected Sunday. Frigid temperatures in the teens are expected to continue into next week

Friday night into Saturday before bitterly cold arctic air settles in Saturday night and continues into early next week.