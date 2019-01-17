CHICAGO (CBS) — A Garfield Park woman says she watched in terror as her dog was mauled to death, but the pit bull that did it was not immediately quarantined or examined by Cook County.

Now Aimee English wants to know why.

“The dog wouldn’t let go,” she said. “It’s still ringing in my ears the sound of my dog squealing because she was in pain. They were biting her.”

Monday while walking her lab mix Lilly in a Garfield Park alley English says “They started barking, and they were outside the fence.”

She says two dogs were in the backyard and somehow escaped the enclosure, one of them violently attacking and ultimately killing 13-year-old Lilly.

“I’m completely outraged. I think the dogs should be taken away. I think the dogs should be possibly put down. I think the owner should be severely fined,” she said.

English immediately filed a bite report. Cook County requires any dog involved in a biting incident to be quarantined for 10 days, but the dog allegedly responsible for killing Lilly is still in the home.

“I’m sad because my dog was killed,” English said.

As CBS 2 was leaving, Animal Care and Control arrived, providing English with additional documents. An inspector was also unsure why the dog wasn’t quarantined immediately after the attack.

No one came to the door at the home where the dog was, and there was no answer to calls made to the owner.

After CBS 2 investigated the incident, Thursday the pit bull that attacked Lilly was removed from the home by Animal Care and Control.