CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was tasered by police during a domestic disturbance in the Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday has been charged with attacking two officers, and threatening his roommates with a knife.

Dante Flores-Vargas, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Flores-Vargas was arrested early Wednesday, after a domestic dispute in the 2200 block of South Sacramento. Officers responded to a call that a man had threatened his two roommates with a knife.

When police arrived, Flores-Vargas allegedly bit one of the officers on the hand and arm, then kicked a second officer in the leg.

Police tasered Flores-Vargas, and took him into custody. He was treated at Saint Anthony Hospital.

The officers also went to the hospital, where they were treated and released.