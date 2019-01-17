CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days after being sworn in as governor, JB Pritzker is expected to sign a sweeping gun reform bill into law. The legislation would require firearms dealers in Illinois to obtain state licenses.

The measure also would mandate that all gun dealers run background checks on their employees, install video surveillance systems inside stores, and maintain an electronic database of all firearm sales.

State lawmakers have been debating gun dealer licensing legislation for 15 years. They passed a similar measure last February, but Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the bill, calling it unnecessary and redundant.

The Illinois General Assembly later passed another version of the legislation, but held it back until Pritzker took office, after he said he would sign it.

Supporters have called it common sense legislation, but opponents have said it’s classic government overreach. Gun rights advocates said the measure would run small dealers out of business, due to the cost of the new regulations.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who has gone to Springfield in support of stricter gun laws, said the legislation will save lives, noting 40 percent of guns seized from Chicago crime scenes were sold in Illinois.

“It baffled me that something as simple as this – requiring gun shops to be accountable – is difficult to do,” Johnson said.

Pritzker is scheduled to sign the measure at a ceremony at Ella Flagg Young Elementary School at 9 a.m.