CHICAGO (CBS)–Drivers in Indiana who puff cigarettes behind the wheel could face a $1,000 fine if they’re caught smoking and driving with a young child in the car.

A Senate bill introduced Jan. 3 by Sen. James Merritt and Sen. Eddie Melton seeks to fine drivers who puff on cigarettes while driving with a passenger under six-years-old.

A driver caught three times in a year would pay a fine of $10,000, if the bill becomes law.

The law would go into effect on July 1.