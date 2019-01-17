CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra has halted Union Pacific-West trains near Lombard, and riders were being urged to take another train route, after a person was hit by a freight train Thursday morning.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed a person hit by a freight train near Lombard was killed.

Inbound and outbound service on the UP West line was halted west of Lombard, causing significant delays Thursday morning.

“Customers will incur extensive delays. UP West customers should consider using the BNSF this morning or drive to Villa Park,” Metra stated on its website.

Metra Alert UP-W – Train movement halted west of Lombard, pedestrian struck by a freight train, extensive delays anticipated, outbound trains will terminate at Villa Park until further notice (Update #2) — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) January 17, 2019

Outbound UP West line trains were ending their routes at Villa Park, and turning back around.