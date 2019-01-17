  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Local TV, Lombard, Metra, Struck By Train, Union Pacific West Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra has halted Union Pacific-West trains near Lombard, and riders were being urged to take another train route, after a person was hit by a freight train Thursday morning.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed a person hit by a freight train near Lombard was killed.

Inbound and outbound service on the UP West line was halted west of Lombard, causing significant delays Thursday morning.

“Customers will incur extensive delays. UP West customers should consider using the BNSF this morning or drive to Villa Park,” Metra stated on its website.

Outbound UP West line trains were ending their routes at Villa Park, and turning back around.