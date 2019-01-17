CHICAGO (CBS)–Garrett Popcorn is celebrating National Popcorn Day Jan. 19 by giving out free small bags of its world-famous “Garrett Mix” popcorn.

Anyone can get a free small bag of sweet and cheesy popcorn from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the company.

The mix, a combination of caramel-and cheese-flavored popcorn, used to be known as “Chicago Mix” until 2014 when St. Paul-Minn.-based Candyland, Inc. filed federal trademark lawsuits against three companies, including Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn Shops.

Since then, Garrett has been calling the cheesy, sweet mix “Garrett Mix,” but the recipe is the same.

May we all aspire to age like Garrett Mix – the same handcrafted, gourmet recipe since 1949. #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/tPVwCi77tM — Garrett Popcorn (@GarrettPopcorn) January 15, 2019

Garrett Popcorn has 12 locations in the Chicago area. More information is available at www.garrettpopcorn.com.