CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on three felony charges, after she was caught on video dragging a 5-year-old by the hair inside Rush Copley Medical Center on Monday, police said.

Tanye McNeal, of Aurora, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Police said a Wisconsin woman was in the emergency room at Rush Copley on Monday afternoon, when she saw McNeal holding a 5-year-old boy down in a chair, while pinching his neck. She then grabbed the boy by his dreadlocks, and drag him into a corner.

The witness recorded the incident on cell phone video, and called 911. The boy and a 2-year-old who also was with McNeal at the hospital were placed with a relative Monday night as police investigated.

McNeal was arrested and charged on Wednesday. A Kane County judge set her bond at $100,000 on Thursday. She was due to return to court on Jan 24.

Police did not say how McNeal is related to the boys.