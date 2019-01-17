Chicago (CBS) — Two men have been charged for the fatal shooting of an Indiana teenager last week.

Giovante Galloway, 21, and his uncle, Juarez Rogers, were charged with the murder of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz as well as four other felony counts of robbery and burglary.

Galloway has been arrested. Rogers is still on the run.

Police said Galloway confessed to being part of a group who planned to rob a drug dealer. Alayna was riding in the SUV with that suspected drug dealer when she was shot and killed.

Griffith police are still looking for Rogers and three other unidentified men.

Police said they have no reason to believe Alayna Ortiz was the intended target.