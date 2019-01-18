CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was already in jail in another case has been charged with the stabbing death of a popular Whitney Young High School student with autism nearly a year ago.

Darryl Ray, 31, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Brandon Porter-Young at the Jr. Plaza Hotel II at 3001 W. Jackson Blvd. on Feb. 2, 2018.

Police said DNA evidence linked Ray to the stabbing. A convicted felon, Ray is serving a prison sentence for robbery, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest, so his DNA was already on file in a criminal database.

Porter-Young was a handsome, quiet senior who loved gardening, and playing on the Special Olympics basketball team. He also participated in the Best Buddies program at Whitney Young, which matches special education students with peers at school.

Ray was due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon to face the murder charge in Porter-Young’s death.