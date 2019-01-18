Chicago (CBS) — Heavy snow is expected to move from the northwest into the Chicago area starting Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The latest updates:

Friday, January 18

12:45 p.m. Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

Friday’s expected winter weather is already causing delays for travelers heading out for the holiday weekend. Hundreds of flights have been canceled at O’Hare and Midway.

At O’Hare International Airport, at least 111 flights have been canceled as of 12:45 p.m., with delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

At Midway International Airport, at least 101 flights have been canceled as of 12:45 p.m., with delays averaging less than 15 minutes.