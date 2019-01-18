Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago area is under a winter storm warning through Saturday afternoon, with heavy snow accumulations of up to nine inches expected in some areas. Snow is expected to start falling in Cook County before 10 p.m.

Steady snow into the Chicago area after 8pm with rates of 1/2" to 1" per hour. Once the accumulation begins, roads become hazardous & visibility drops. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yV4Wpnwm0b — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) January 19, 2019

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist reported light snow over Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Wheaton and Glen Ellyn Friday afternoon, and the brunt of the snow is expected to hit during the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday.

Snow will move into Cook County after 8 p.m. and will impact the area north of I-88 the hardest.

Once the snowfall begins, it is expected to be steady and consistent, falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.

The snow showers are expected to diminish by Saturday afternoon.

Some pockets of the Chicago area could get more than 8 inches.

On Saturday, blowing and drifting snow will be an issue even after the main accumulation ends.

Lake Michigan water levels are running about 2 feet above average, so lake shore flooding is likely all day Saturday and into the night with waves of 7 to 10 feet.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, lake-effect snow will take shape along the shoreline. The lake-effect snow could ramp up overnight, bringing an additional 2 to 6 inches to areas near the lake.

An arctic blast will take over on Sunday, bringing bitter cold and wind chills well below zero.