2019 Cubs Convention Is UnderwayThe Cubs Kool-Aid will be flowing along the Chicago River, as the 34th annual fan convention gets underway at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel.

Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship MatchupTom Brady and the New England Patriots meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

4 Surprise NBA TeamsThe Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets are all exceeding expectations over halfway through the NBA season.

Murray, Jokic Lead Nuggets To 135-105 Rout Of BullsJamal Murray scored 22 of his 25 points in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic finished two rebounds shy of another triple-double and the Denver Nuggets cruised past Chicago 135-105 on Thursday night for their 12th straight home win over the Bulls.

Kreider, Lundqvist Lead Rangers To 4-3 Win Over BlackhawksChris Kreider had a goal and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's career wins list and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 Thursday night.

Young Bucks On Turning Down WWE, Plans For All Elite WrestlingThe Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, talk about turning down WWE to go with All Elite Wrestling, and their plans going forward.