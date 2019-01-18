CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 28: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs is greeted in the dugout after hitting a an RBI sacrifice fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning on September 28, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS)–The Cubs Kool-Aid will be flowing along the Chicago River, as the 34th annual fan convention gets underway at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel.
An underwhelming off-season isn’t keeping the diehards from getting into character to cape for their heroes.
It’s another standing-room-only crowd for the opening ceremonies. Back in October, the 2016 World Series champs were getting cursed at for a quick playoff exit. Instead of opening up the vault to add another superstar like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, the Cubs pretty much stood pat.
Theo Epstein says the returning roster that won 95 games is good enough to be great.