CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital, after she was wounded by a stray bullet Thursday night while inside her home in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey spokesman Sean Howard said the girl was at home near 150th and Rockwell around 9 p.m. when she was wounded by a stray bullet from a gang-related drive-by shooting outside the home.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Howard said it’s too early to know if the house was targeted, but said there has been a large amount of gang activity in the area in the past week.

No one was in custody Friday morning.