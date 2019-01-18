Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for Araceli Granda, 16, who was last seen April 16, 2018.

She is missing from the 1800 block of West 21st Street on Chicago’s Lower West Side.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue shirt and a black sweater.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say she might be in the 800 block of West 21st Street in Chicago or in the 500 block of South Fulton Avenue in Waukegan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.