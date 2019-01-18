WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Expected To Bring 4 To 6 Inches Of Snow Followed By Bitter Cold Temperatures
Chicago (CBS) — Illinois State Police issued a missing person alert for Leona Heinen, 82, at the request of the Palos Heights Police Department.

(Credit: Illinois State Police)

Heinen is an infectious disease carrier and has symptoms of dementia.

She left her Palos Heights apartment in a black 2013 Mercedes C300 with Illinois license plate AS89936.

Her last known location was in Boone Township, Indiana Friday, police said.

Heinen is described as white, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.