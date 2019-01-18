Chicago (CBS) — Illinois State Police issued a missing person alert for Leona Heinen, 82, at the request of the Palos Heights Police Department.

Heinen is an infectious disease carrier and has symptoms of dementia.

She left her Palos Heights apartment in a black 2013 Mercedes C300 with Illinois license plate AS89936.

Her last known location was in Boone Township, Indiana Friday, police said.

Heinen is described as white, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.