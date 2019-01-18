Chicago (CBS) — One person was rescued from the water and another is still missing from Lake Michigan off the coast of Waukegan, officials say.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Waukegan Fire Department responded to a call for a person who had slipped off a pier into Lake Michigan at Waukegan Municipal Beach and another person who had jumped into the water to rescue the first.

One person made it out of the water and was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. Their condition is unknown at this time.

After about an hour and a half of searching the water, rescue divers were unable to locate the second person. The operation was switched to involve sonar technicians.

Worsening weather conditions are making the rescue efforts difficult.

This is a developing story.