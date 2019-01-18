Chicago (CBS) — Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for all of the region will go in effect beginning around 3 p.m. Friday and last until noon Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the snow will start to affect Lake and McHenry counties.

The main thrust will arrive around 8 p.m. for most of the area north of I-88 and continue overnight.

Once the snowfall begins, it will be steady and consistent, up to 1 inch per hour.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the snow showers will continue sporadically but begin to break up.

Most of the region is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow with some pockets getting 8 or more.

Lake-effect snow will set in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, bringing additional accumulation with temperatures in the teens.