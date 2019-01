CHICAGO (CBS)– An inmate was mistakenly released from the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee Friday.

Anees Ahmed, 41, was discharged instead of another inmate around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. He was being held on drug-related offenses.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.