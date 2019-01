CHICAGO (CBS)– While the heaviest snow accumulation is over, lake effect snow and high winds are on the way.

Temperatures will be dropping the to low 20s by late afternoon Saturday.

By Saturday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to only 10 degrees with winds gusts moving at 35-miles-per-hour.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, lake-effect snow is expected to start. That round of snow could ramp up overnight, bringing an additional 2 to 6 inches to areas near the lake.