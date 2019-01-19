CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Guy Tridgell said it’s important for drivers to “slow down.”

In preparation for the winter storm, Tridgell says IDOT crews have been working since Friday afternoon and evening. Crews will continue to work on snow removal throughout the weekend.

“This is something we were well out in front of and have been expecting for a while,” he said.

Tridgell is warning anyone who may need to drive this weekend to remember to slow down. He said it’s important to build extra time into your schedule when planning on traveling.

The IDOT spokesman said significant blowing of snow and low temperatures pose the biggest threat to drivers.

“This is not a good day to rush,” he said.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported from Oak Park that no major accidents have been reported. She said car traffic is slow and the Village has activated a snow emergency parking plan.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reported live from the CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab. She said drivers on I-94 are taking it slow and visibility is decreasing with blowing snow.

Nguyen said officials have responded to at least 10 crashes on the expressway.