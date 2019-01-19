Chicago (CBS) — Some areas of Chicagoland got off easy from the winter weather, but Tim Oleson’s neighborhood near Grayslake did not.

Snow particularly pounded Lake County, leaving more than seven inches on the pavement in Wildwood.

“It’s really fluffy,” Oleson said. “It’s just there’s a lot of it, so once you push enough of it, you can’t keep pushing because it just gets too heavy.”

Most roads in Libertyville were passable at midday but not without issues.

There were dozens of accidents Saturday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

Taking it slow wasn’t the easiest task at the popular Adler Park sledding hill.

“My mom told me we would get a bunch of snow, and I was happy because I thought we could go sledding,” Olivia Vanheirseele said.

With winds starting to whip and temperatures dropping, the eight and a half inches of fresh powder could be ice by Sunday.

Parts of Lake County could see more accumulation from lake-effect snow beginning Saturday night into Sunday morning.