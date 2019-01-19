CHICAGO (CBS)– A United Airlines plane flying into O’Hare from Phoenix skidded off the runway, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said 129 people were on board the flight at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported and all passengers have been deplaned safely.

According to a Chicago Department of Aviation spokesperson, conditions were operational for aircraft landing and the runway had received a “conditions inspection” at 11 a.m.

Officals are now in the process of working with United Airlines to recover the aircraft.