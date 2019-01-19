WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Expected To Bring 4 To 6 Inches Of Snow Followed By Bitter Cold Temperatures
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMOne Smile at a Time
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Pheonix, United Airlines

CHICAGO (CBS)– A United Airlines plane flying into O’Hare from Phoenix skidded off the runway, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said 129 people were on board the flight at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported and all passengers have been deplaned safely.

According to a Chicago Department of Aviation spokesperson, conditions were operational for aircraft landing and the runway had received a “conditions inspection” at 11 a.m.

Officals are now in the process of working with United Airlines to recover the aircraft.

 