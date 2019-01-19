SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. JB Pritzker ordered a health and safety audit of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs after a case of Legionnaire’s Disease was discovered at the Manteno veteran’s home.

The Democrat toured the home Friday before signing an order for a report within four months on agency health and safety issues and communications procedures.

The case in Manteno, 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Chicago, involves a resident. Officials cited privacy for not releasing details.

Legionnaire’s is a flu-like illness contracted when infected water vapor is inhaled. Pritzker criticized former Gov. Bruce Rauner for the Republican’s handling of a Legionnaire’s crisis at the Quincy veterans home beginning in 2015. It led to the deaths of 14 people.

The state is reconstructing the Quincy campus with new plumbing at Rauner’s direction.

