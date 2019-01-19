CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm warning in place for the Chicago area until noon Saturday with an expected 4 to 8 plus inches of snow in total.

According to CBS’s Ed Curran, temperatures in Chicago will be 28 degrees but falling to the low 20s by late afternoon with winds at 21 miles-per-hour and lake effect snow. By Saturday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to only 10 degrees with winds will gust to 35-miles-per-hour.

The heaviest snow accumulations happened overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, lake-effect snow is expected to start. That round of snow could ramp up overnight, bringing an additional 2 to 6 inches to areas near the lake.

Visibility in some areas is down to only a mile.

Airport Delays:

As of 7:36 a.m.

O’Hare: 461 cancellations

Midway: 48 cancellations

Average delay time has been listed as 15 (plus) minutes.

4:30 a.m. Snow Fall Totals:

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago areas in Lake, DuPage and Cook Counties saw total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds were recorded gusting 30 to 35 mph.

4:45 ComEd Outages:

ComEd reported 121 power outages overnight. Majority of the outages were reported in Cook County, Will County and McHenry County.

7 a.m. Snow Totals:

As of 7am, here are snow totals we've seen so far. Lake Effect snow cranks up tonight adding inches to places near the lake. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mlOdQ5cC83 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 19, 2019

7:40 a.m. Snow Response

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the activation of “Phase III,” deploying 287 snow vehicles to respond to the winter storm snow removal. This will include Chicago routes and Lake Shore Drive.