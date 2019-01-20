CHICAGO (CBS)– The CTA is reporting “major delays” after an incident on the Red Line near Rogers Park Sunday.
According to a CTA spokesperson, the incident caused officials to cut off power to a Red Line train north of the Jarvis stop.
Delays can be expected on the Red and Purple train lines. The Yellow Line service has been suspended.
The CTA is providing bus shuttles between Howard and Addison for the Red Line and between Howard and South Boulevard for the Purple Line.
No injuries have been reported. This incident is still under investigation.