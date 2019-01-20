CHICAGO (CBS)– The CTA is reporting “major delays” after an incident on the Red Line near Rogers Park Sunday.

According to a CTA spokesperson, the incident caused officials to cut off power to a Red Line train north of the Jarvis stop.

Delays can be expected on the Red and Purple train lines. The Yellow Line service has been suspended.

The CTA is providing bus shuttles between Howard and Addison for the Red Line and between Howard and South Boulevard for the Purple Line.

1500 Jarvis. Still and box for cta. Now struck. Minor incident with disabled CTA train. Passengers removed to another train. No injuries. CFD leaving — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 20, 2019

No injuries have been reported. This incident is still under investigation.

[Significant Delays] Linden-bound Purple Line trains are standing at Howard due to a mechanical problem on a train. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) January 20, 2019