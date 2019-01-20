Chicago (CBS) — There might be freezing temperatures outside, but you can still visit the beach in Chicago this winter.

Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom has been transformed into an indoor beach filled with inflatables, umbrellas and beach balls.

The Beach Chicago is an immersive art installation created by New York-based designers Snarkitecture.

The ballroom has been filled with more than a million antimicrobial and recyclable plastic balls, along with deck chairs, lifeguard chairs, umbrellas and signs to make it look and feel like a day at the beach.

The exhibition is free and open until Feb. 3.

Check out Navy Pier’s website for more information.