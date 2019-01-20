CHICAGO (CBS)-– As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, over 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago airports amid a weekend of snow and icy temperatures.

O’Hare International Airport has canceled 180 flights and Midway Airport has had 29 flight cancellations with delays starting at 15 minutes.

Just 24 hours earlier, Chicago airports had over 900 flight cancellations due to weather conditions.

During Chicago’s winter storm Saturday, around 1:34 p.m., 887 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, with an average delay time of about 79 minutes.

A total of 85 flights were canceled at Midway Airport with delays starting at 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon.