Chicago (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl has died and a 9-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia after they were playing in the snow and became trapped under the fort they had created.

Around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Heights first responders were dispatched to Rothem Church in the 100 block of East College Drive.

According to police and fire officials, the two girls were playing outside in the snow while their families were inside attending church services.

They constructed a fort out of the snow, which collapsed, trapping them underneath.

When the girls did not come back inside, their families went looking for them and found them under the snow.

The girls were transported to Northwest Community Hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead. The 9-year-old was treated for hypothermia and is being held for observation.