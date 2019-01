Chicago (CBS) — Church members in Lincoln Park embraced the chilly temperatures to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and call for an end to violence in the city.

Hundreds of people took to the streets for the annual Polar Peace March.

Members of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ marched from the steps of the church for more than a mile around Lincoln Park.

Marchers say every street in Chicago should be safe.

The march raises money for violence intervention and prevention programs.