Chicago (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium is where you want to be for tonight’s celestial show.

Lunapalooza, a viewing party for the lunar eclipse and the expected “super blood wolf moon”, will start at 8 p.m. with the eclipse set for 10:41 p.m.

Since there’s no school tomorrow, kids can enjoy staying up past their bedtime.

Ticket information is available on the planetarium’s website.