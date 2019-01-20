CHICAGO (CBS)– The snow has passed and Chicago areas are experiencing low temperatures Sunday.
Temperatures have dipped to the single digits with 6 degrees at O’Hare, 4 degrees in Waukegan and only 2 degrees in Aurora.
A winter weather advisory is in place in northwest Indiana due to lake effect snow that will add some additional inches. CBS 2’s Ed Curran said Lake County Indiana is under a winter storm warning and could get anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Wind speeds will be around 12 miles-per-hour throughout the Chicago area Sunday.
By Sunday afternoon, the Chicago area temperature should reach 16 degrees.
The wind chill will drop to 9 degrees below zero.
The Chicago area will not see snow Sunday, but drivers should still be aware of icy roads.
The temperature will drop by Sunday evening to only 4 degrees and there will be a lunar eclipse.
Temperatures will rise on Tuesday and then drop the rest of the week.