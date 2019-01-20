CHICAGO (CBS)– The snow has passed and Chicago areas are experiencing low temperatures Sunday.

Temperatures have dipped to the single digits with 6 degrees at O’Hare, 4 degrees in Waukegan and only 2 degrees in Aurora.

A winter weather advisory is in place in northwest Indiana due to lake effect snow that will add some additional inches. CBS 2’s Ed Curran said Lake County Indiana is under a winter storm warning and could get anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Wind speeds will be around 12 miles-per-hour throughout the Chicago area Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, the Chicago area temperature should reach 16 degrees.

The wind chill will drop to 9 degrees below zero.

Negative Wind Chills & Drifting Snow Through Late This Morning. The Combination of Single Digit Air Temperatures & N Winds of 10 to 20 MPH will Result In Wind Chill Values of 2 Degrees Below Zero To… @cbschicago #inwx https://t.co/PMPYpOEcYc — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 20, 2019

The Chicago area will not see snow Sunday, but drivers should still be aware of icy roads.

The temperature will drop by Sunday evening to only 4 degrees and there will be a lunar eclipse.

Temperatures will rise on Tuesday and then drop the rest of the week.